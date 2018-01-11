Belton, TX/2018: Seniors who reside in assisted living homes need nursing care in case of sickness or injury. Thus, there is a need to provide hospice care to the patients residing in such assisted living homes. Luvida Memory Care, an assisted living facility in Belton, TX renders the needed support to seniors who live there. To provide proper nursing care, the assisted living home coordinates with recommended and approved hospice care groups. The specialized and trained staff makes sure that seniors are able to lead a quality life.

About Luvida Memory Care:

The assisted living facility was formed to support the seniors suffering from Alzheimer’s and Dementia. The center organizes several activities and therapies for them. The residents are always surrounded by caring and compassionate staff who create a healthy, happy and conducive environment for them to thrive in.

Hospice Care:

The care center works with various hospice care groups and centers that match their standards of health care. Residents are under constant observation of care attendants who are trained to provide healthy living atmosphere to the seniors.

The center also offers several health care facilities to seniors along with medication under supervision of professional staff. They ensure secured home-like environment for all the seniors with individualized approach to care.

Other Services & Amenities:

Respite Care – With their respite care services you can be ensured of a comfortable and home like environment for your loved ones suffering from Alzheimer’s or Dementia. The care plan includes services such as bathing, dressing, grooming etc.

Dining & Amenities – They provide meals and snacks to the residents as per their medical and nutritional requirements.

They also organize a number of therapies and activities to enrich the lives of seniors who reside at their living center.

To know more about the facilities provided by Luvida Memory Care, visit 2400 Piazza Drive, Belton, TX 76513 or call at (254) 613-4119. You can also log on to http://luvidacare.com/