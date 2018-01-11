Market Highlights:

Market Research Future (MRFR) Announces the Publication of their Half Cooked Research Report –Global Holographic Display Market 2017-2023.

According to Market Research Future analysis, holographic display market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Holographic projection is the new wave of technology that may change how things are viewed in the new era. Holography is the method we use to record patterns of light. These patterns are reproduced as a three dimensional image called a hologram. 3D holographic projection is a rapidly growing technology. When every business desperately trying to get their product to stand out from the competitors, 3D hologram advertising and promotion is fast becoming an eye catching success.

According to market research future the Holographic Display Market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, end-user, and region. The global holographic display is having wide are of applications such as healthcare, media and entertainment, defense and aerospace, educational sector, automobile, manufacturing, and many more.

In the field of healthcare, 3D Medical Animation Studio – 3D medical illustrations, has the capability of displaying 3D medical animations through holographic displays including the option of interactivity. Medical Simulations Company Tres 3D is pushing the boundaries of traditional MOA’s (method of action) by creating holographic/3d animations to be viewed on holographic film without the need for special glasses. By using film with holographic properties and creating custom 3d computer medical animations Tres3d is able to create a holographic illusion. This process enables the audience to view the 3d medical animations with the illusion of depth.

Major Key Players

AV Concepts (U.S.),

Eon Reality Inc. (U.S.),

Konica Minolta Inc. (Japan),

Qualcomm (U.S.),

Zebra Imaging (U.S.),

Holoxica (U.S.),

Musion Das Hologram Ltd. (U.K.),

Provision Holdings Inc. (U.S.),

Realview Imaging Ltd. (Israel),

ViewSonic Corp. (U.S.),

The Global Holographic Display Market is expected to reach USD 18 billion during forecast period of 2018 to 2023

There are several companies that produce true hologram systems that are specifically targeted at the medical sector. One of them is Zebra Imaging, which produced the ZScape – a table-top style holographic display system. The system allows to walk around the entire body and shift through skin layers, muscles, the cardiovascular system and the skeleton. Last year, in an effort to get their tech installed in various medical schools, Zebra Imaging partnered with Zygote Media Group, which has been providing amazing 3D content to customers in varying industries worldwide.

Regional Analysis

The U.S. dominated the North American holographic display market in 2016, which can be attributed to extensive R&D activities for development of new-age holography products to be used for various applications in the field of medicine. Emerging countries such as China and India in the Asia Pacific region are likely to contribute to the increasing adoption of holography products in the coming years due to the increasing awareness related to the benefits of holography technology along with rising disposable income.

