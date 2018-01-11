“The Report Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) is a synthetic resin manufactured by polymerizing vinyl chloride. It is used in many applications such as pipes and fitting, flooring, sheeting, cables, and others. The rigid form PVC drives the global commodity plastics market, as it is extensively used in pipe construction and profile applications including windows and doors. It is also used in the making of bottles, packaging (non-food), and membership or ATM cards.

Technavios analysts forecast the global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market to grow at a CAGR of 3.74% during the period 2017-2021.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @

https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1476363

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

INEOS Group Holdings

LG Chem

Mexichem

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Westlake Chemical

Request For Toc @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476363/global-polyvinyl-chloride-pvc-market-research-reports/toc

Other prominent vendors

AVI Global Plast

Chemplast Sanmar

Formosa Plastics

JM EAGLE

Kaneka Corporation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

PolyOne

Reliance Industries

SABIC

Vi-Chem Corporation

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical

Market driver

Growth in global infrastructure

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

Hazardous manufacturing process

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Growing shale gas market

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

View Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476363/global-polyvinyl-chloride-pvc-market-research-reports

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Pipes, profiles, and fittings Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Films and sheet Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Cables Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Others Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2016-2021

EMEA Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Americas Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiketa

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz