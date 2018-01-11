“The Report Global Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

RFICs are the elementary units for components that enable long-range connectivities such as LTE networks and short-range connectivities such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi in the computing devices. RFICs are predominantly used in devices that perform functions, including amplification, frequency conversion, and signal filtering. RFIC has become one of the most integral components in the wireless infrastructure, owing to its high reliability and operating frequencies. RFICs are used in manufacturing components such as power amplifiers, transceivers, Wi-Fi chips, Bluetooth chips, NFC, and others. With growing demand for wireless infrastructure, RFICs have also witnessed huge demand. Because of the increasing demand from smartphone and tablet manufacturers, transceivers and power amplifiers are the major revenue contributing products in the market. The rising penetration of LTE networks worldwide is compelling the device manufacturers to integrate more number of RFICs, which is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period.

Technavios analysts forecast the global radio frequency integrated circuit (RFIC) market to grow at a CAGR of 11.89% during the period 2017-2021.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @

https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1476243

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global radio frequency integrated circuit (RFIC) market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price (ASP) of the product.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Infineon Technologies

Qualcomm

Broadcom (Avago Technologies)

Qorvo

Skyworks Solutions

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Renesas Electronics

Request For Toc @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476243/global-radio-frequency-integrated-circuit-market-research-reports/toc

Market driver

Deployment of next-generation LTE wireless networks

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

Signal loss due to growing design complexities

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Growing popularity of RF SOI

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

View Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476243/global-radio-frequency-integrated-circuit-market-research-reports

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2016

Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Transceivers Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Power amplifiers Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Wi-Fi Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Bluetooth Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Others Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiketa

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz