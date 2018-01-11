The global water treatment market is likely to witness steady growth during the assessment period 2017-2027, on account of growing demand for pure and safe water in emerging countries. According to a new research study titled “Water Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2027”, added to the comprehensive repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE), the global water treatment market is likely to expand at robust CAGR of over 7% during the review period.

Scarcity of quality drinking water in Africa and Asia Pacific has compelled government and administrators to use treatment equipment. Further, consumers are also investing in POU water treatment equipment to ensure the well-being of their family members. Sales of water treatment systems are also increasing on account of growing health and wellness concerns among end-users.

The report offers detailed segmentation and analysis to offer readers a holistic perspective on the water treatment market around the world. The report segments the market on the basis of system type into water treatment and sludge treatment. These two segments are further sub-segmented to offer readers detailed insights and analysis on the lucrative and sluggish growing avenues in the market. The water treatment segment has been further segmented into membrane bio-reactor (MBR), reverse osmosis, disinfectants, nano-ultra filtration, and micro-filtration. The sludge treatment segment includes activated sludge, sludge drying, sludge thickening and dewatering, and other technologies. On the basis of application, the key segments include process water treatment, zero liquid discharge, waste water treatment, and desalination. By end-use industry, the key segments include residential buildings, commercial buildings, municipality, and industrial segments.

On the basis of application, process water treatment and desalination are among the key segments. The process water treatment segment is likely to reach a valuation of over US$ 46 billion by the end of 2027. Desalination is another key application segment, where water treatment systems are used on a wide scale. On the basis of end-use, industrial segment accounts for the major market share, and is poised to grow at a steady CAGR. Within the industrial segment, the food and beverage segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The food segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

The key regions where demand for water treatment systems is likely to remain significant include Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). There is a significant population in these countries that does not have access to pure drinking water, and this is likely to push demand for water treatment equipment in the region.

