Global Trauma Product Market Research and Forecast 2017-2022

The Global Trauma Products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2017-2022. The products that are used for the physical injuries and wounds caused by the external sources are known as trauma products. Traumatic injuries sometimes lead to long term complications such as long-term disability, chronic pain and infections and so on. It includes the injuries causing severe damage to the body parts such as dislocations, traumatic amputations, fractures, and damage to soft tissues.

Road accidents is increasing across the globe, this is one of the major reason that boosts the global trauma devices market. According to association of safe international road travel (ASIRT) around 1.3 million people lose their lives in road crashes each year, on an average 3,287 fatalities daily. Apart from that rising number of sports injuries, growing prevalence of symptomatic osteoarthritis owing to increasing number of geriatric people, growth of more minimally invasive technique through locking and hybrid systems and headless screws, and technological advancement in medical field is boosting the global trauma products market upward in the forecasted time period. Thought, low awareness regarding trauma products, allergic reaction associated with trauma devices and lack of skilled professional acts as a restraint in the growth of global trauma devices market. On the other hand increasing number of collaboration, partnership amongst major players, and major underserved population for fracture repair is in emerging market this may acts as an opportunity on the growth of global market.

Geographically market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North American region is one of the dominating market. Rising accidental rates and trauma injuries, supportive government policies and present of many major market players so on boosted this region. Rising awareness among people for better healthcare facilities, increasing number of orthopedic trauma cases and geriatric population base has contributed to this region. Asia pacific region is growing at a very fast pace owing to increasing number of ageing population base, rise in disposal income of the people and growing number of road accidents in this region has pushed the APAC region upward. India and China are the major countries in this region.

The Key Players in the Global Trauma Products market Include Aap Implantate Ag, Advance Orthopedic Solutions, Arthosurface, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Bioretec Ltd, Cardinal Health Inc., Conmed Corporation, Corin, Depuy Synthes Companies, Double Medical Technology Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Medartis, Medtronic Plc, Orthofix Holdings, Inc., Orthomax, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, Waldermar Link Gmbh, Wright Medical Group N.V., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.and so on Partnership, R&D, M&A, Product Launch Are The Key Strategy Adopted In The Global Trauma devices market.

Global Trauma Products market is segmented on the basis of products, by surgical site, end users and regional outlook.

