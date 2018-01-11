Global Synthetic Biology Market Research and Forecast 2017-2022

Global synthetic biology market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2017-2022

SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY MARKET INSIGHTS:

The Global synthetic biology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.2 % during 2017-2022. Synthetic biology is an emerging field of science, which involves the development of genetically engineered products. Furthermore, it applies various techniques to redesign existing and natural occurring biological systems as well as design and engineer biologically-based parts. Systems and compounds produced from an organism with their genetic codes is where the synthetic word derived from, which are not usually present in the nature. It has broad range of applications in sectors, such as chemical environmental, agriculture, medical, energy, and nanotechnology. In the health and medical sector, it is used in development of diagnostic kits and vaccines and drug discovery. In environmental applications, it plays an important role in bioremediation and pollution detection. In case of chemical and energy, synthetic biology is primarily involved in the biofuel production. Moreover, the increasing research activities, innovative and advanced applications of synthetic biology, and increasing R&D investments in drug discovery and development are also supporting the growth of global synthetic biology market. However expensive research procedures, stringent regulatory requirements, and harmful effects of synthetic biology act as hindrance in the growth of the global market. The growing number of mergers and acquisitions is one of the latest trends observed in this market.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS:

Geographically market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is considered to be one of the dominating market as there are new technological advancements, initiative and funding by government and private organization adapts the highest market share in this market owing to increasing aging population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. In addition, increasing R&D investments are also boosting the growth of the market. APAC region is growing at a highest rate majorly due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing awareness about innovative and advanced applications of genetically modified products. Europe is expected to witness marginal growth in this market in the near future.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS:

The Key Players in the Global synthetic biology market Include Algenol Biofuels, BASF, Bioamber, Biosearch Technologies, Inc., Butamax Advanced Biofuels, Codexis Inc., Dna2.0, Inc., Dupont, Editas Medicine, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Inc., Gen9 Inc., Geneart (Life Technologies), Genewiz, Inc., Genscript Corporation, Integrated DNA, echnologies, Inc, Origene Technologies, Inc., Pareto Biotechnologies, Synthetic Genomics, Inc., Synthorx, Inc., Twist Bioscience and so on Partnership, R&D, M&A, Product Launch Are The Key Strategy Adopted In The Global synthetic biology market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Global synthetic biology market is segmented on the basis of product, technologies, applications and regional outlook.

Global synthetic biology market research and analysis, by product

Global synthetic biology market research and analysis, by technologies

Global synthetic biology market research and analysis, by application

Global synthetic biology market research and analysis, by region

OMR REPORT COVERS:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global synthetic biology market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global synthetic biology market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global synthetic biology market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Full report of Global Synthetic Biology Market is available at: