About Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA)
Terephthalic acid is a colorless solid material with the chemical formula C6H4(CO2H)2. It is difficult to dissolve in water or other liquids. It is largely used in manufacturing polyester, textiles, and plastic bottles. The common method for producing PTA is the Amoco process. It is produced by the oxidation of paraxylene, and the oxidation process includes acetic acid as solvent and the cobaltmanganesebromide catalyst. A feed mixture containing paraxylene, acetic acid, and the catalyst system with compressed air is fed to a reactor.
Technavios analysts forecast the global purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market to grow at a CAGR of 7.51% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
BP
China Petrochemical
Eastman
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings
Reliance Industries
Other prominent vendors
Alpek
CEPSA
DowDuPont
Far Eastern Group
Formosa Petrochemical
Hanwha Group
Hengli Petrochemicals
JBF Industries
LOTTE CHEMICAL
Oriental Petrochemical (Taiwan)
Indorama Ventures Public Company
Indian Oil
SABIC
TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL
TONGKUN GROUP
Zhejiang Hengyi Group
Market driver
Increase in demand from polyester fibers
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
Volatility of crude oil price
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
PET bottle packaging for alcoholic beverages
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Overview
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2016
Market size and forecast 2016-2021
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Segmentation by application
Comparison by application
Polyester fiber Market size and forecast 2016-2021
PET resins Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Films Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Others Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Market opportunity by application
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
APAC Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Americas Market size and forecast 2016-2021
EMEA Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
