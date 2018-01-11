“The Report Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Films Market 2018-2022 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Polyvinyl Alcohol Films
The global polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) films market is a contributing segment of the global polymer market. From a top-down perspective, Technavio has analyzed the PVA market as a related market to set the context in which the global PVA films market will be reviewed.
Technavios analysts forecast the global polyvinyl alcohol films market to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global polyvinyl alcohol films market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
APAC
Europe
North America
ROW
Technavio’s report, Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Films Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
AICELLO CORPORATION
Arrow GreenTech
Cortec Corporation
Changzhou Water Soluble
KURARAY
NIPPON GOHSEI
Market driver
Miniaturization of electronic components
Market trend
Growing processed food industry
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
Segmentation by type
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY WATER-SOLUBLE PVA FILMS APPLICATION
Segmentation by water-soluble PVA films application
Comparison by water-soluble PVA films application
Global water-soluble PVA films market for detergent packaging
Global water-soluble PVA films market for agrochemicals packaging
Global water-soluble PVA films market for laundry bags
Global water-soluble PVA films market for others
