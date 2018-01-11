“The Report Global Polypropylene Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Polypropylene

Polyolefin is a term used to describe polymers that are derived from a group of base chemicals, for example, olefins. PP along with polyethylene is part of the polyolefin family. PP is made by building up long chains of propylene monomers. PP exhibits benefits such as high chemical resistance, low density, outstanding property balance, and process versatility. PP is a thermoplastic polymer that is used in a wide range of applications in various industries, such as automotive, packaging, construction, consumer goods, and electrical and electronics.

Technavios analysts forecast the global polypropylene market to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global polypropylene market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Polypropylene Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Braskem

China Petrochemical

Exxon Mobil

INEOS Group Holdings

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings

Other prominent vendors

BASF

Borealis

Ducor Petrochemicals

Formosa Plastics

Haldia Petrochemicals

HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL)

Indian Oil Corporation

Japan PP

Koch Industries

MITSUI CHEMICALS AMERICA

Reliance Industries

SABIC

Saudi Polymers

Total

Westlake Plastics

Market driver

Increase in global plastic recycling activities

Market challenge

Fluctuation in the price of raw materials

Market trend

Increasing use of lightweight materials

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Packaging Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Automotive Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Electrical and electronics Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Construction Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Other industries Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2016-2021

EMEA Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Americas Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

