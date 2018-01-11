“The Report Global Polypropylene Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Polypropylene
Polyolefin is a term used to describe polymers that are derived from a group of base chemicals, for example, olefins. PP along with polyethylene is part of the polyolefin family. PP is made by building up long chains of propylene monomers. PP exhibits benefits such as high chemical resistance, low density, outstanding property balance, and process versatility. PP is a thermoplastic polymer that is used in a wide range of applications in various industries, such as automotive, packaging, construction, consumer goods, and electrical and electronics.
Technavios analysts forecast the global polypropylene market to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global polypropylene market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Polypropylene Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Braskem
China Petrochemical
Exxon Mobil
INEOS Group Holdings
LyondellBasell Industries Holdings
Other prominent vendors
BASF
Borealis
Ducor Petrochemicals
Formosa Plastics
Haldia Petrochemicals
HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL)
Indian Oil Corporation
Japan PP
Koch Industries
MITSUI CHEMICALS AMERICA
Reliance Industries
SABIC
Saudi Polymers
Total
Westlake Plastics
Market driver
Increase in global plastic recycling activities
Market challenge
Fluctuation in the price of raw materials
Market trend
Increasing use of lightweight materials
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market size and forecast 2016-2021
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Segmentation by application
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Segmentation by end-user
Comparison by end-user
Packaging Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Automotive Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Electrical and electronics Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Construction Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Other industries Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
APAC Market size and forecast 2016-2021
EMEA Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Americas Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
