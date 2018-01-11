“The Report Global Pigments Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Pigments
Pigments are colored or colorless substances that are insoluble in the vehicle or medium in which they are incorporated. They are usually available in powder form and can be organic or inorganic. Pigments can be either derived from minerals or produced synthetically. Pigments are responsible for absorption and reflection of light, which decides the physical appearance of the substrate. Pigments are also known to retain color better than dyes. The primary difference between a dye and a pigment is that the pigments are insoluble, while dyes are soluble.
Technavios analysts forecast the global pigments market to grow at a CAGR of 3.92% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global pigments market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Pigments Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
BASF
DIC
Ferro
Heubach
LANXESS
Other prominent vendors
Clariant
CRISTAL
Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals
DuPont
ECKART
Huntsman International
Kronos
LANSCO COLORS
Tronox
Market driver
Increased demand for effect pigments/solar reflective pigments
Market challenge
Globalization of pigments market
Market trend
Growing prominence of sustainable paints
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
