About Pigments

Pigments are colored or colorless substances that are insoluble in the vehicle or medium in which they are incorporated. They are usually available in powder form and can be organic or inorganic. Pigments can be either derived from minerals or produced synthetically. Pigments are responsible for absorption and reflection of light, which decides the physical appearance of the substrate. Pigments are also known to retain color better than dyes. The primary difference between a dye and a pigment is that the pigments are insoluble, while dyes are soluble.

Technavios analysts forecast the global pigments market to grow at a CAGR of 3.92% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global pigments market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Pigments Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

BASF

DIC

Ferro

Heubach

LANXESS

Other prominent vendors

Clariant

CRISTAL

Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals

DuPont

ECKART

Huntsman International

Kronos

LANSCO COLORS

Tronox

Market driver

Increased demand for effect pigments/solar reflective pigments

Market challenge

Globalization of pigments market

Market trend

Growing prominence of sustainable paints

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Global organic pigments market

Global inorganic pigments market

Global specialty pigments market

Market opportunity by type

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USE

Segmentation by end-use

Comparison by end-use

