The peripheral intravenous catheter (PIVC) is a small flexible tube inserted into a peripheral vein to deliver medicines and nutritional supplements. It is also used to collect blood samples for diagnostic purpose. The peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters are of two types, namely, short peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVCs) and integrated/closed catheters (PIVCs). Short PIVCs are further segmented into ported short PIVCs and non-ported short PIVCs.

Technavios analysts forecast the global peripheral intravenous (IV) catheter market to grow at a CAGR of 6.73% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global peripheral intravenous (IV) catheter market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

B. Braun Melsungen

BD

C.R. Bard

Smiths Medical

TERUMO CORPORATION

Other prominent vendors

AngioDynamics

APEXMED International

Delta Med

EXELINT International

GaltNeedleTech

Global Medikit

Hospira

NIPRO Medical

RenovoRx

Retractable Technologies

Teleflex

Vigmed

Vygon

Market driver

Increase in number of hospitalizations

Market challenge

Complications associated with PIVCs

Market trend

Increasing popularity of integrated/closed PIVCs

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

