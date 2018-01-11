Latest industry research report on: Global Packaging Coatings Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Packaging refers to the process of enclosing a product for better storage and distribution. Packaging products are commonly manufactured using raw materials such as plastic, metal, paper, glass, and fiber. Packaging manufacturers are engaging in newer product development and innovation plans to ensure product safety, promote product sales, ease of transportation, and increase consumer convenience. Packaging coatings are materials with a chemical composition that offer additional protection to the packaged product. It provides better adhesion to the substrate and also enhances the performance, processability, and the external appearance of the packaging. It also provides better strength and chemical resistance to the packaging material.

Technavios analysts forecast the global packaging coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the period 2017-2021.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1476148

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global packaging coatings market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Packaging Coatings Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Request For Table of Contents @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476148/global-packaging-coatings-market-research-reports/toc

Key vendors

Akzo Nobel

Arkema

PPG Industries

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Wacker Chemie

Other prominent vendors

allnex group

ALTANA

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF

Endura coating

Evonik Industries

KANSAI PAINT

Mantrose-Haeuser

Michelman

Sun Coating

The Dow Chemical Company

VPL Coatings

Market driver

Growth in the packaging industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476148/global-packaging-coatings-market-research-reports

Market challenge

Volatility in raw material prices

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Growing preference for bio-based packaging coating

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz