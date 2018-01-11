Latest industry research report on: Global OTDR Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

An optical fiber is a thin strand of flexible glass (as a dielectric medium) that uses light to carry voice and data communication over distances. A single optical cable can also have multiple strands. Optical technology is used in fiber optic cables to carry light or information from one end to another end, with higher bandwidth. Signals are resistant to electromagnetic interference, due to which signals can travel with less amount of loss as compared with metal wires. Optical fibers are also used in illumination where they are wrapped in bundles to transfer images.

Technavios analysts forecast the global OTDR market to grow at a CAGR of 12.52% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global OTDR market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers sales of OTDR devices to the following end-users like telecommunication and broadband, cable TV, private enterprise networks, and military and aerospace.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global OTDR Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Danaher (Fluke Networks)

EXPO

Yokogawa Test & Measurement

Other prominent vendors

Anritsu

Corning

Fujikura

Keysight Technologies

MOLEX

Market driver

Increase in data center interconnect sales

Market challenge

Price consciousness among end-users

Market trend

Visual fiber-optic testing technology

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

