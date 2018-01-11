Latest industry research report on: Global Orthopedic Device Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

A large number of key orthopedic implants manufacturers are increasingly focusing on research and developmental activities, which has resulted in the introduction of innovative products and advancements in orthopedic devices. The recent major advancements involve the development of robotic-assisted smart surgery for the spine, knee, shoulder, and hip-related implants. Several specialists and surgeons are recommending the adoption of minimally invasive (MI) surgery since these surgeries are highly accurate, precise, and result in enhanced patient outputs.

Technavios analysts forecast the global orthopedic device market will register a revenue of more than USD 44 billion by 2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global orthopedic device market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Orthopedic Device Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

DePuy Synthes

DJO Global

Medtronic

Strykar

Smith & Nephew

Zimmer Biomet

Other prominent vendors

4WEB Medical

aap Implantate

Acumed

Advanced orthopaedics

Aesculap Implant Systems

AlloSource

Alphatec Spine

AMEDICA

Anika Therapeutics

Arthrex

Arthrosurface

Baxter

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes

Barkeley Advanced Biomaterial

Bioretec

Bioventus

Bone therapeutics

camber Spine technologies

ConforMIS

CONMED

Corin

DGIMED Ortho

Emerge Medical

Exactech

Flower orthopedics, Graftys

Hip Innovation Technology

Integra LifeSciences

Intelligent Implant Systems

Internal Fixation Systems

ISTO Biologics

K2M

Keramat

LDR Holding

Medartis

MicroPort Scientific

Nextremity Solutions

NovaBone

NuTech Medical

NuVasive

Orthofix International

Orthogem

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Paragon 28

RTI Surgical

SHOULDER INNOVATIONS

Spinal Analytics & Geometrical Implant

Tyber Medical

Vilex

Virak Orthopedics

XTANT Medical

Market driver

Continuous advancements in technology

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

Rising product recalls

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

M&A deals

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

