Latest industry research report on: Global Organic Field-effect Transistor (OFET) Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Field-effect transistors (FETs) are a class of transistors used for signal amplification. An FET consists of two electrodes, a source, and a drain, which are connected by a channel. An electric charge is passed between the two electrodes via the channel. The conductivity of the FET will depend on how wide the electrical diameter or gate is. A small variation in the current will create a high variation in the voltage, thereby changing the amplitude of the signal created by the device. An organic FET (OFET) includes a source, a drain, a layer of organic semiconductor, and gate electrodes. OFETs incorporate an organic semiconductor as a channel. An insulator layer, such as SiO2, is placed between the organic semiconductor and gate electrode. OFETs are extensively researched for their use in flexible displays as well as their applicability with other IC chipsets. Unlike silicon-based FETs, OFETs can be printed on plastic, flexible substrates at a lower temperature using solution-based techniques. This is an added advantage that enables the wider application of OFETs across a variety of flexible displays.

Technavios analysts forecast the global organic field-effect transistor (OFET) market to grow at a CAGR of 7.37% during the period 2017-2021.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1476328

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global organic field-effect transistor (OFET) market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the investments by independent labs and universities and grants from government bodies that aim at exploring and enhancing the applicability of the technology in the future.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Organic Field-effect Transistor (OFET) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Request For Table of Contents @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476328/global-organic-field-effect-transistor-ofet-market-research-reports/toc

Key vendors

University of California, Santa Barbara

Catalan Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology

Graphenea and Chalmers University of Technology

National Institute of Material Sciences

Market driver

Emergence of 4G standards

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

Availability of diverse inorganic low-cost alternative technologies

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476328/global-organic-field-effect-transistor-ofet-market-research-reports

Market trend

Growing adoption of OLED displays in automotive applications

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz