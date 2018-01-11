Latest industry research report on: Global Oral Hygiene Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
The oral hygiene market is moderately concentrated due to the presence of numerous international and regional players. Key oral hygiene vendors focus on improving the brand value through extensive R&D, due to the capital-intensive nature of the dental healthcare market. The products offered by the vendors vary in terms of features such as price, quality, innovations, and regulatory compliances. Also, the rising number of regional players will boost the gap of price and factor differentiation. Based on product type the market can be segmented into primary oral hygiene products and secondary oral care products. The primary oral hygiene product segment accounts for major shares in the dental healthcare market due to the high penetration of oral care products such as toothbrush, toothpaste, and replacement heads. The continuous evolving tastes and preferences of the consumers is encouraging the vendors to develop upgraded and improved products.
Technavios analysts forecast the global oral hygiene market to grow at a CAGR of 3.29% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global oral hygiene market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of oral hygiene.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Oral Hygiene Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Church & Dwight
Colgate-Palmolive Company
GlaxoSmithKline
Johnson & Johnson
Procter & Gamble (P&G)
Unilever
Other prominent vendors
High Ridge Brands
Sanofi
GoSmile
Henkel
Market driver
Growing awareness on dental and oral health
Market trend
Increasing demand for natural and organic oral hygiene products
