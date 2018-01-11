Latest industry research report on: Global Oil Country Tubular Goods Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

The oil and gas industry is one of the biggest industries worldwide with over trillions of dollars valuation. Crude oil and natural gas are present in rock formations in the earths crust and occur at various depths from a few feet to more than 40,000 feet. The extraction of these valuable petroleum resources is done by drilling through the surface to reach the depths where these resources are present. The following are the activities involved in the extraction, transportation and processing of the oil and gas resources: Upstream, Midstream, and Downstream.

Technavios analysts forecast the global oil country tubular goods market to grow at a CAGR of 5.20% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global oil country tubular goods market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Oil Country Tubular Goods Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

ArcelorMittal

NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL

Tenaris

TMK

United States Steel

VALLOUREC

Market driver

Increase in global rig count

Market challenge

Decline in investments in the upstream sector

Market trend

New oil and gas discoveries

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

