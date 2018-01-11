Latest industry research report on: Global Octadecanedioic Acid Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Octadecanedioic acid (ODDA) comes under the group of long-chain dicarboxylic acids. ODDA is an 18-carbon diacid containing two carboxylic acid groups at both ends of the linear hydrocarbon. ODDA is majorly produced in two ways: Microbial fermentation process and metathesis of natural oils. Natural oils used in the production of ODDA include animal fats and vegetable oils. ODDA is an intermediate chemical used in the manufacturing of polymers such as polyester polyols, polyurethanes, polycarbonates, and also, lubricant oils, powder coatings, and epoxies.

Technavios analysts forecast the global octadecanedioic acid market to grow at a CAGR of 4.04% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global octadecanedioic acid market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Octadecanedioic Acid Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

Key vendors

Caming Pharmaceutical

Croda International

Elevance Renewable Sciences

HIMOUNT EUROPE

LGC

TCI AMERICA

Other prominent vendors

Nanjing Chemlin Chemical Industry Co.

Toronto Research Chemicals

Zhejiang Hongxin Dyeing Material Co.

Oakwood Products

Key Organics

Market driver

High demand from North America

Market challenge

Lack of awareness

Market trend

Increasing consumer preferences toward organic cosmetics and personal care products

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

