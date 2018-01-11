In recent decade, rising prevalence of neurological disorders has stimulated abundant research and development. Rising incidences of such diseases in conjunction with demographic shift towards ageing population have been the key factors propelling growth in the global neurology device market. Moreover, lack of effective pharmaceutical treatment of such disorders has also led to faster growth in the market.

According to the research report, “Global Neurology Devices Market: Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2017-2022)” global market is projected to display a vigorous growth represented by a CAGR of 9.10% during 2017 – 2022, chiefly driven by rising demand for minimally invasive neurology devices, increased acceptance of neurostimulation devices as well as lack of alternate pharmaceutical treatments. Neurology Device market is also poised to show rapid growth during the forecasted period on account of rising prevalence of neurological disorders.

Amongst the segments, Neurostimulation Device holds the largest market share in the neurology device market and are available for a wide number of neurological conditions with high unmet medical needs such as Parkinson’s syndrome, epilepsy, chronic pain and peripheral neuropathy. Expansion and increased penetration of such devices is anticipated to drive the overall neurology device market. In term of regions, North America accounts for largest regional share in the global market. However, owing to its high population, rapid economic development and growing government initiatives to improve medical infrastructure, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a much higher pace in the forecast period. In addition, vast population, rapid economic development and strong government initiatives for improvement of healthcare infrastructure in countries like India and China are also some of the key factors backing the massive growth potential of APAC region.

Neurology Devices are gaining major traction as the next major advancement in the therapy of neurodegenerative diseases; however, there are certain challenges that will need to be addressed, including complex technology design, delivery methods and ascertaining the most appropriate patient population to benefit from this technology. Further, neurostimulation device market is highly underpenetrated as only a small fraction of target population is receiving therapy. Though these technologically advanced devices have been in the market for nearly 30 years, it is still a relatively new concept. Over time this innovative technology has gained increased acceptance for treating neurological conditions such as epilepsy, chronic pain and peripheral neuropathy. Key players leading the global market include Boston Scientific, Nevro Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Medtronic Inc., Cyberonics etc.

