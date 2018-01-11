The popularity of needle coke as a premium grade, petroleum coke used in the manufacture of graphite electrodes is well-known. It is vital to know that, there are only few companies that actively manufacture needle coke. The market share as well as other factors are analyzed through a smart report added to the wide database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). This research report is titled “Needle Coke Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2025” that involves market insights together with business opportunities available in the worldwide needle coke market.

Production of needle coke needs specific feedstocks, calcination settings and coking environments. The hardware components used are similar to conventional delayed coker unit. This research report focuses on each of the factors related to production and market status to enlighten the readers in a crisp manner. The initial section of the report offers knowledge about market definition and scope. This is followed by key research objectives and research highlights. This portion of the reports discourses the global needle coke market size, US$ Mn, 2016-2025, which is quite necessary to decode the actual picture. Furthermore, key market indicators together with market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities can be accessed without much hassle.

Based on geography, the global needle coke market is spread across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa. Out of these, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to manage a significant share of the needle coke market as a result of rise in demand for steel as well as increased mining activities across India and China. Further, the market in North America is likely to expand at a substantial pace during the period between 2016 and 2025. This is due to higher claim for needle coke from India, China and other regions in Asia for superior needle coke used in steel production.

It is analyzed that, apart from the steel industry the market for needle coke is concentrated towards aluminum industry, nuclear power, aerospace and lithium battery. The final section of the report deals with the competitive landscape that talks about the various players active in the global needle coke market. Some of the major players mentioned in the report include Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Phillips 66, JXTG Holdings, Inc., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Seadrift Coke LP, C-Chem CO., LTD., PETROLEUM COKE INDUSTRIES CO. (K.S.C), Bao-steel Group, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited and Baotailong New Material Co., Ltd.

