Latest industry research report on: Global Motorcycle Twin Cylinder Engine Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Motorcycle engines are used to power the motorcycles. Two-stroke or four-stroke internal combustion engines (ICE) are used in the motorcycles. The majority of existing motorcycles use internal combustion engines that utilize the energy released by burning fuel to turn a crankshaft. The twin cylinder engine is the most popular type of engine used in motorcycles and automobiles. It consists of two cylinders configured to rotate the crankshaft, and each piston present in the twin cylinder engine revolves the crankshaft at an angle of 360.

Technavios analysts forecast the global motorcycle twin cylinder engine market to grow at a CAGR of 16.87% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global motorcycle twin cylinder engine market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the mid-segment motorcycles with engine displacement between 201cc and 500cc and premium motorcycles with engine displacement more than 500cc.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Motorcycle Twin Cylinder Engine Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Ducati Motor Holding

Harley Davidson

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Triumph Motorcycles

Yamaha Motor

Other prominent vendors

BMW Motorrad

Honda

KTM

Suzuki

Market driver

Rise in demand for mid-segment and premium bikes

Market challenge

High costs associated with twin cylinder engines

Market trend

Suzuki’s turbo twin cylinder engine

