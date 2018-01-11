Latest industry research report on: Global Motorcycle Rental Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Motorcycle rental services operate through a network of pickup or drop-off points and offer a range of two-wheelers that customers can pay, and ride whenever required. Motorcycle rental is a substitute for motorcycle ownership. In this system, motorcycles are owned by a firm that rents them to users on a daily basis, monthly basis, or annually. Over the years, motorcycle rental has evolved from a basic service provided by popular organizations to a widely recognized component of the modern urban transport industry. The automotive rental industry is quickly developing into a globalized industry that can provide many transportation benefits, environmental benefits, and social benefits. The demand for motorcycle rental services has increased significantly over the years because of the cost advantages it offers to users. Motorcycle rentals allow consumers to use vehicles without being burdened by ownership and maintenance costs. Megacities have high environmental pollution and traffic congestions. Thus, there is an increase in the demand for motorcycles rentals.

Technavios analysts forecast the global motorcycle rental market to grow at a CAGR of 7.74% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global motorcycle rental market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales revenue of the motorcycle rental industry across different regions.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Motorcycle Rental Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Adriatic Moto Tours

EagleRider

Hertz Ride

Motoroads

Wheelstreet

Other prominent vendors

Dubbelju Motorcycle Rentals

Harley-Davidson

Kizuki Rental Service (Rental 819)

MotoQuest

WICKEDRIDE ADVENTURE SERVICES

Market driver

Increase in road-trip tourism

Market challenge

Rise in on-demand taxi operators

Market trend

General trend of renting utilitarian items through e-commerce

