Latest industry research report on: Global Motorcycle Engine Management Systems Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
Motorcycle engine management systems consist of a set of sensors that record the state of different components of the engine and send the data to the electronic control unit, which then prioritizes the tasks for optimal engine performance. The EMS comprises ECU, electronic fuel injection, throttle control, air control, ignition control, speed sensors, and temperature sensors. An EMS unit improves fuel efficiency and reduces emissions.
Technavios analysts forecast the global motorcycle engine management systems market to grow at a CAGR of 14.62% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global motorcycle engine management systems market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Motorcycle Engine Management Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Bosch
Continental
DENSO
Delphi
Other prominent vendors
Bazzaz
BMW
Infineon Technologies
Kawasaki Heavy Industries
KESENS
Magneti Marelli
McLaren Applied Technologies
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Nikki Auto Parts
NXP Semiconductors
Omnitek Engineering
Walbro
Market driver
Increasing demand for fuel-efficient motorcycles
Market challenge
Adoption of EMS will decrease demand for motorcycles in price-sensitive emerging markets
Market trend
Availability of affordable EMS
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
