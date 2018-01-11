According to a new report, “Global Mechanical Ventilators Market (2016-2022)”, published by KBV Research, the Global Mechanical Ventilators Market is expected to reach $3.7 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2016 -2022.
The North America market dominated the Global Mechanical Ventilators Market in 2015, and would reach grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at CAGR of 7.3% during 2016-2022.
The Intensive Care Unit/Critical Care market generated the larger revenue share to the Global Mechanical Ventilators Market in 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The Transport/Portable/Ambulatory market is expected attain a market size of $970.1 million by 2022.
The Geriatric market registered the highest share in the Global Mechanical Ventilators Market in 2015. The Adult market is expected to attain a market size of $1.4 billion by 2022.
The report highlights the adoption of Magnetic Ventilators, globally.Based on the Product Type, the Global Magnetic Ventilators Market is segmented into Intensive Care Unit/Critical Care and Transport/Portable/Ambulatory segment. Based on the Mode of Ventilation, the market is bifurcated intoNon-invasive ventilation and Invasive ventilation segments. Based on the End User, the market is bifurcated intoPediatric and Neonates, Adult and Geriatric segments. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).
Key Players profiled in the report includes Mindray Medical International Limited, Becton Dickinson and Company, Smiths Group Plc., General Electric, Getinge Group, Drager, Medtronic Plc. and Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Research Scope
The market is segmented based on Product Type, Mode of Ventilation, End User and Geography.
Global Mechanical Ventilators Market, by Product Type
Intensive Care Unit/Critical Care
Transport/Portable/Ambulatory
Global Mechanical Ventilators Market, by Mode of Ventilation
Non-invasive ventilation
Invasive ventilation
Global Mechanical Ventilators Market, by End User
Pediatric and Neonates
Adult
Geriatric
Global Mechanical Ventilators Market, by Geography
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Company Profiles:
Mindray Medical International Limited
Becton Dickinson and Company
Smiths Group Plc.
General Electric
Getinge Group
Drager
Medtronic Plc. and
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
