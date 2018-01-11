Global Conditional Access Systems (CAS) Market Research and Forecast 2017-2022

Global Conditional access system market, size, share, market intelligence, company profiles, market trends, strategy, analysis, forecast 2016-2022

The conditional access system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2017-2022. Conditional access systems (CAS) is known for content protection and control the solutions used widely to restrict the unauthorized contents or the intruders to admittance to audio &video content. It also enables in offering personalized services in different segments of users across the globe. Normally, the systems are installed and connect at the incoming receiving end of audio and video such as digital set-tops box of the consumers. One of the main foremost factors fueling the conditional control system market is the analog to digital transformation of the TV transmission in developing countries of the Asia Pacific.

A Conditional Access System is used in Internet or Television broadcasts to content protection and control the restrict any unauthorized access content delivered by the service providers. Due to this, the subscriber can have access only for the subscribed content/service which service provider offer to it. CAS offer hardware devices & software solutions to transmission the personalized content to the operators and generally added as some additional hardware devices like set-up boxes with card and card less. Smart card stores the subscription information with the offer subscribed services. The most significant aspect driving the growth of conditional access systems market is the current digital television transition across the globe. Due to compulsory installation of television set-top boxes globally, the demand for set-top boxes is expected to witness strong out flow demand in the next few years. The demand for conditional access systems is also expected to increase due to rising piracy and intruder to access issues that is growing across the globe.

The conditional access system market can be segmented majorly into three parts on the basis of type, application and end users. On the basis of type, the industry further segmented into smart card and card-less set-top box, the smartcard-based conditional access system segment having the largest share in the market in terms of revenue and adoption. This was majorly due to the extended presence of these solutions in the market. Moreover, on the basis of application conditional access system market can be segmented into television, internet services and internet radio. The market for conditional access systems was led by the television segment. It obtains the highest market share of television segment that is attributed to the quickly growing penetration of digital television across the globe. Based on the end users the market has been segmented as hospitals, households, clinics and others.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS

North America has been dominating and leading the global conditional access system market followed by Europe. The market supremacy of North America and Europe are endorsed to higher adoption of advanced TV broadcast services such as High Definition television. North America also having the large number of internet protocol television (IPTV) users, it enables to control and adoption the access system in the region. The Asia Pacific market also emerging as a leading region in terms of users of television and internet services and this enable to drive the growth in the conditional access system market. The increasing growth rate in the region which evolving the attributed to the presence of enormous internet infrastructure in the region. Besides, the ongoing transmission and transformation of analog to digital TV transmission in India and China is also improving the growth of control access system market in the region.

Competitive Insights:

Global CAS market is splitting with a large number of regional players and a small number of multinational players. Some of the main players functioning in the global conditional access system market include Nagravision SA (Kudelski Group), Cisco Systems Inc., Irdeto, Inc., Wellav Technologies Ltd., , China Digital TV Holding Co., Ltd. and so forth.

Conditional access system market is segmented on the basis of type and application. The major segment in conditional access system market type and application includes: Smart card and card-less set-top box, the smartcard-based conditional access system segment having the largest share in the market in terms of revenue and adoption. The market for conditional access systems was led by the television segment. It obtains the highest market share of television segment is attributed to the quickly growing penetration of digital television across the globe. Based on end users the market has been bifurcated as households, hospitals, clinics, and others.

