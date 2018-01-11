Unique Medicare one of the leading professional Korean Cosmetic product manufacturing company. We offer top quality cosmetic products and give best solution to acne care and hair growth product.

Our Main products are

• HAIR GROWTH PRODUCT (ALAVAX)

• SKIN TROUBLE CARE SOLUTION (TX)

• FACIAL SKIN CARE SET (ECLAIRER)

• ENERGIZING CLEANSER & MOISTURIZER (ALAVAXPLUS)

• BB CREAM (ALACELL)

TX

• Effective Trouble care solution

• Safe, fast and short-term effects on the economy

• Applying to ALACELL (ALA+Peptide)

• A status of intellectual property rights (10-1369238 /10-1252468 /10-1285720)

Development two types -Hospital and Homecare- applying to ALA-Peptide in accordance with the purposes

• Product: TX

• the main component : ALACELL

• Packing : 15ml

In parallel with PDT treatment, Trouble care solution (Home care) applying to a new material (ALA-Peptide) combined ALA (5-Aminolevulnic) and Peptide, which is effective on improving skin trouble.

Acne care serum applying ALACELL

Unique Medicare developed new material ALACELL (ALA + Peptide) – an effective in Acne with top-level technology based on ALA

ALA (5-Aminolevulinic acid)

ALA is one of the intermediate Tetrapyrrole biosynthesis in the organism. It has few side effects, environmentally friendly biological (natural metabolism) material. It has an immune strengthening effect, promotes the growth of organisms or inhibits the growth of organisms without resistance occurs.

ALA+Peptide

We have developed an ALA+Peptide new material as the world’s first synthetic technology. We were to complement the disadvantages( Low skin penetration, and toxicity by UV) of ALA that there is excellent effect to such improvement of your skin trouble and we combined ALA with Peptide, which has whitening, wrinkle improvement, UV-blocking, skin regeneration effect, the protective effect of the skin.

ALACELL (ALA+Peptide)

ALACELL which was developed is a new material that can be used to maximize the improvement of acne. It was completed a listing on the ICID and verified the stability of the trouble of excellent skin.

The joint research with GIST and development an acne care serum applying ALA+Peptide through the efficacy experiments with Dong-shin University.

