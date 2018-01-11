According to a new report, “Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems (CGMS) Market (2016-2022)”, published by KBV Research, the Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market is expected to reach $3.6 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 28.2% during 2016 -2022.The North America market dominated the Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at CAGR of 32% during 2016-2022.

The Sensors market contributed the larger revenue share to the Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31% during the forecast period. The Transmitters & Receivers market is expected attain a market size of $703 million by 2022.

The Diagnostic centers/clinics market registered the largest revenue share in the Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in 2015, and would reach a market size of $1.6 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period. The Home Healthcare market is expected to grow at CAGR of 42% during 2016-2022.

The report highlights the adoption of Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems, globally.Based on the Component, the Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market is segmented into Sensors, Transmitters & Receivers and Integrated Insulin pumps segment. Based on the End user, the market is bifurcated into Diagnostic centers/clinics, ICUs and Home Healthcare segments. The geographiesincluded in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Key Players profiled in the report includes Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Dexcom Inc., Novo Nordisk, Ypsomed AG, GlySens Incorporated, Medtronic Plc and Johnson & Johnson.

Full report: http://kbvresearch.com/global-continuous-glucose-monitoring-systems-market/

