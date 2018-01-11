On April 17, 2018 INTL FCStone will hold a Risk Management workshop “Hedging Strategies to Protect Price Risk and GAFTA contracts” within the XV International Conference “Black Sea Grain-2018-2018”.

The purpose of the course is to dig deeper into the strategies commercial firms can use to protect their price risk. The workshop is more for beginner to intermediate level understanding and will go into futures, options, and OTC strategies that can be utilized for Black Sea participants. The course will also fully discuss the new CME PLATTS contracts available for use to manage Black Sea Price risk.

The course is aimed to increase the level of expertise in crucial issues related to the execution of GAFTA contracts starting from the date of signing until payment is received.

The workshop provides a detailed analysis of the most common mistakes of the parties, the consequences of non-fulfillment of the contract, as well as dispute resolution, considering peculiarities of trade in Black Sea region market.

During this course, participants will receive answers to numerous practical issues, which they face in their everyday work with contracts.

XV Jubilee International Conference “Black Sea Grain: Moving Up the Value Chain” will take place on April 18-19, 2018 in InterContinental hotel, Kiev, Ukraine. Organizer – consulting agency UkrAgroConsult, General Sponsor – ACTAVA TRADING, Exclusive Financial Sponsor – Credit Agricole, Sponsors – Filhet-Allard Maritime, INTL FCStone, supported by GAFTA and Ukrainian Grain Association.

For participation issues, advertising and sponsorship options please contact:

Email: conference@ukragroconsult.org

Tel.: + 380 44 451 46 34; +38 044 220 52 42

