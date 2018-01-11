Automotive Tapes market: Introduction

Globally, the tapes market represents approximately 42 billion square meters of tape material. Automotive tapes are the adhesive solution for the wide range of applications in the automotive industry which includes adhesive tapes for attachment part mounting, cable mounting, hole covering, interior mounting, mirror assembling, surface protection, wire harnessing, security labeling, mirror assembling, masking, etc. The automotive tapes play an important part in the vehicle manufacturing process from the body shop to final assembly point. The tapes are also used during the painting process of the vehicle to get good surface finish and protection. Some of the key manufacturers provide specialized automotive tapes for most of the applications to automobile manufacturers. The automotive tapes offer high strength, chemical resistance, Low VOC, and long-lasting adhesion to low surface energy materials according to automotive specifications. The tapes also come for the variety of applications to achieve greater fire retardancy, watertight sealing, foam bonding, and vibration & energy dampening. The adhesive solution provides a lightweight alternative to traditional methods of mechanical bolting or fastening. The wire harnessing tapes provide an efficient protection from damage to the wires present in the automobile systems. They are also used for attaching trim parts and bonding seals throughout the automobile body such as roof rails, spoiler, door & window seals, rocker panel molding, and parking sensors retainers.

Automotive Tapes: Market Dynamics

Globally, the rise in automobile production due to changing consumer preference towards convenient lifestyles has fuelled the demand for automobile tapes market. Also, the automotive tapes acts as a lightweight alternative solution to the traditional mechanical fasting and bolting techniques which is the efficient adhesive solution for the automotive applications. The alternative adhesive solutions may hamper the automotive tapes market in the near future. Also, the demand may fall due to increasing government regulations on the use of some non-recyclable plastics in most of the regions across the globe. The recent trends noticed in the automotive tapes market is the production of the specialized tapes for the specific application during the manufacturing process of the vehicles. Also, the tape manufacturers are targeting to sell their products to small vendors and workshop owners to increase the penetration of their products in the automobile market. Along with high-end use of these tapes in the automotive industry, they could also be used for the variety of other applications. The tape manufacturers could invest in the specialty tapes to leverage opportunity generated due to increase in its usage globally.

Automotive Tapes: Market Segmentation

Automotive Tapes market is segmented as follows-

Automotive Tapes market segmentation by product type –

Transfer Tapes

Foam Tapes

Specialty Tapes

Others

Automotive Tapes market segmentation by backing material –

Polypropylene

Paper

PVC

Others

Automotive Tapes market segmentation by application –

Wire Harnessing

Surface Protection

Security Labelling

Interior Mounting

Others

Automotive Tapes Market: Regional outlook

Geographically, the global automotive tapes market is segmented across following regions- North America, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The Europe followed by North America offer equal opportunities in the global automotive tapes market due to the high penetration of the automotive manufacturers in these regions. The Germany is expected to account for the major share in the European region. Also, the U.S. is expected to dominate the North America market in the automotive tapes market. The Asia-Pacific region comprises of the highest market share in the global automotive tapes market due to the high penetration of the tapes manufacturers in the region. The automotive tape market is fragmented in the Asia-Pacific which leads to high competition in the region. The Japan and MEA region also offer untapped growth potential in the automotive tapes market.

Automotive Tapes Market: Key players

Some of the key players in the global Automotive Tapes market are Tesa SE – A Beiersdorf Company, 3M Company, National Tape Corporation, Berry Global Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Scapa Group plc, ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Saint-Gobain Corporation, Maxell, Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Coroplast Tape Corporation, Tecman Speciality Materials Ltd.

