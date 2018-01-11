Digiarty Software invariably updates its products when new user demands appear. With the increasing prevalent of 4K and HEVC, this pioneering multimedia software company promptly conducts updates to WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, making this superb desktop-based video converter an expert in encoding and decoding 4K HEVC videos.

HEVC, short for High Efficiency Video Codec and also known as H.265, is a new video compression standard. It works more efficiently than its predecessor H.264 (aka. AVC), offering roughly double the compression ratio for the same quality. Therefore, a video encoded with HEVC will be much smaller than that encoded with H.264. This is also why HEVC is employed as one of the 4K codecs. In addition, changing codec from H.264 to H.265 will reduce required bandwidth for 4K broadcast from 32 mbps to 15 mbps.

For saving storage space and bandwidth, some people will demand for encoding 4K HEVC videos. But because HEVC is still limitedly used in digital world, decoding 4K HEVC to a different format is sometimes necessary to fix compatibility issue. Now, both 4K HEVC encoding and decoding are available with WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe.

For guide on how to encode and decode 4K HEVC, please head to:

https://www.winxdvd.com/resource/4k-hevc-h265.htm

WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe empowers users to encode any videos to 4K HEVC with .mp4 or .mkv file extension, and decode 4K HEVC videos to MP4, H.264, MPEG4, AVI, WMV, Xvid, DviX, MOV, etc. Apart from changing file format, this program is also available to alter video resolution from 1080P to 4K, 4K to 1080P, 4K to 2K or other resolution, without quality loss.

Fast transcoding is also worth to mention. Its inbuilt QSV and NVENC hardware acceleration will greatly boost H.264 and H.265 transcoding. What’s more, this 4K HEVC transcoder is also armed with other speed-enhancing technologies, MMX-SSE, Hyper-threading and AMD 3DNow!.

Pricing and Availability

WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe is fully compatible with Windows 10 and lower, and also arrives with a Mac version. A 1-PC lifetime license for WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe is originally priced at $59.95, but is now on sale for $29.95 only due to on-going “Digiarty New Year Savings 2018”. Get the coupon for this 4K HEVC transcoder and other Digiarty goods at:

https://www.winxdvd.com/specialoffer/index.htm.

Digiarty Software, Inc.

With over 11 years of development, Digiarty has become a world-leading provider of personal and home-use video audio applications based on Windows and macOS. It is offering easy and creative solutions of free DVD ripping, DVD copy, DVD burning, HD video conversion, online video downloads, media play, iPhone file management and so on for movie/music addicts, handset owners, game players, etc.