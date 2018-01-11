2,4,6-Trinitrotoluene is a yellow, odorless solid that does not occur normally in nature. It is commonly known as TNT and is used as an explosive in military shells, bombs, and grenades, in industrial uses, and in underwater blasting. TNT, or 2,4,6-Trinitrotoluene was adopted by the armed forces of Germany as an explosive material, to fill artillery shells in 1902.

The explosives market has undergone significant changes in recent years. Manufacturers have come up with various innovative solutions in explosives for military, industrial, and mining applications. 2,4,6-Trinitrotoluene easily melts at a reasonable low temperature. This further helps ammunition manufacturers to make it easy to pour into shells and bombs. 2,4,6-Trinitrotoluene is not too unstable, which helps manufacturers to safely handle its production . 2,4,6-Trinitrotoluene does not explode spontaneously, as compared to other explosives. It has to undergo various processes in order to explode. It has to be detonated using a pressure wave from another explosive called a detonator. 2,4,6-Trinitrotoluene is mainly valued for its insensitivity property against shock and friction. It has a strong water soluble properties which neither absorbs nor dissolves in water, allowing it to be effective to be used in wet environments. 2,4,6-Trinitrotoluene is available in blocks of various sizes. It is commonly found in synergistic explosive blends, which comprises of Trinitrotoluene along with other ingredients such as ammonium nitrate, aluminum powder, barium nitrate, RDX, paraffin wax etc.

The global market for 2,4,6-Trinitrotoluene is driven by the gradual recovery of the construction industry in most developed countries and expanding defense industry for ammunition products against the strong need for national security and counter terrorism strategies. The market is also driven by continuous innovation in explosive technologies and increase in focus on performance testing of explosives. The need for safer explosives to replace high energetic explosives and propellants to meet safety needs, is prompting the manufacturers of military & defense equipment to employ 2,4,6-Trinitrotoluene on a large scale. Increasing mining operations in the U.S. and Asia-Pacific region is analyzed to be the key factor propelling the global mining industry market size over the forecast timeframe. Moreover explosives technology is an integral part of any mining process. This has led to the increase in demand for 2,4,6-Trinitrotoluene for mining industry.

Based on application, the 2,4,6-Trinitrotoluene market can be segregated into defense industry, construction industry, and mining industry. The defense industry is likely to witness an increase in usage of 2,4,6-Trinitrotoluene during the forecast period due to the increase in national security and rise in terror-related activities. Whereas the demand in construction and mining industry is expected to remain slow in the coming years due to weak commodity and real-estate market.

