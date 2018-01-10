Water analysis instruments are used to analyze water to detect the presence of hazardous chemicals and biological agents. Rising population and significant increase in rate of industrialization has increased water pollution notably which is affecting aquatic ecosystems at a global level. Ever increasing demand for safe, clean, and quality water has forced government organizations to undertake major steps against growing issues of water pollution. Water analysis instruments are used to determine the physical, chemical, and biological properties and contaminants in water. Drinking water analysis is a mandatory process as many disease causing micro-organisms and contaminants can pose significant health risks. Chemical disinfectants and their by-products act as a potential source of health risk; therefore, regulatory bodies have enacted stringent regulations related to water quality requirements on the discharge of treated water from industries.

The water analysis instruments market is driven by rising demand for safe and high quality water, increasing investment in refining and petrochemical sectors, and stringent water quality control regulations across the globe. Government initiatives and awareness campaigns due to rising environment concerns, growing population creating huge demand for safe drinking water, and establishment of quality control and safety regulations from government sectors is likely to boost the growth of the water analysis instruments market. Technological advancement in instruments development (from laboratory based to portable and digital based models), and technological shift towards design of multi-parameter instruments is likely to provide growth opportunity to key players. Economic instability, and lack of skilled technicians are the major restraining factors for the growth of the global water analysis instruments market.

The global water analysis instruments market has been segmented based on instrument type, method of analysis, end-user, and region. In terms of instrument type, the market can be segmented into turbidometer, Floc tester, BOD system, colorimeter, spectrophotometer, electrochemistry instruments, chromatography and others. The turbidometer segment is further classified into portable turbidometer and laboratory turbidometer. Electrochemistry instruments are further segmented on the basis of parameter of analysis into pH meters, ORP meters, conductivity meters, dissolved oxygen meters, and others. Chromatography instruments segment is further classified into gas chromatography and ion chromatography. Based on method of analysis, the global water analysis instruments market is segmented into colorimetric method, titration method, turbidimetric method, electrochemical methods, and respirometric method. Based on application, the market is segmented into drinking water, industrial process water, wastewater management, and others. In terms of end-user, the water analysis instruments market has been segmented into pharmaceutical and oil industries, laboratories, academic and research institutes and others. The pharmaceutical industries segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global water analysis instruments market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for a leading share of the global water analysis instrument market owing to presence of large number of pharmaceutical companies and stringent regulations in the U.S., which mandate the requirement for water analysis in these huge pharmaceuticals companies. Shale gas production in the U.S. is also contributing significantly to the growth of the water analysis instruments market in the North America region. Asia Pacific is tipped to have huge potential for growth of the water analysis instruments market owing to rising environmental concerns, the rising need for safe drinking water due to increasing population, and the growing number of certified laboratories for analysis of drinking water contaminants.

Key players operating in the global water analysis instruments market are Xylem Inc., Hach Company, The ABB Group, Hanna Instruments Inc., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Emerson Process Management, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. GE Analytical Instruments Inc., Honeywell Process Solutions and others.

