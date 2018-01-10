“The Report Global Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Healthcare Equipment Leasing
Healthcare equipment leasing is a cost-effective alternative to acquire capital medical equipment. It helps to avoid high amount of investment and is an asset financing strategy that allows end-users to acquire healthcare assets on low-cost monthly instalments. Healthcare leasing is on high demand due to several factors. It enables improved budgeting, ensures better sales, is more cost-effective than loans, and enables better product management.
Technavios analysts forecast the global healthcare equipment leasing market to grow at a CAGR of 6.77% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global healthcare equipment leasing market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
De Lage Landen International
GE Capital
National Technology Leasing
Oak Leasing
Rotech Healthcare
Siemens Financial Services
Other prominent vendors
Advantage+
Apria Healthcare
Byline Financial Group
CIT Group
Complete Leasing Solutions
CSI Leasing
IBJ Leasing Company
Johnson Reed
Lombard
Med One Group
Meridian Leasing
TeleLease
WestWon
Woodley Equipment Company
Market driver
Inflated cost of healthcare equipment
Market driver

Inflated cost of healthcare equipment
Market challenge
Growing popularity of refurbished equipment
Market challenge

Growing popularity of refurbished equipment
Market trend
Uberization of medical equipment finance
Market trend

Uberization of medical equipment finance
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Comparison by product
Global DME market
Global surgical and therapy equipment leasing market
Global personal and home care equipment market
Global storage and transport equipment leasing market
Global digital and electronic equipment leasing market
Market opportunity by product
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Hospitals
Diagnostic centers
Others
PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Healthcare equipment leasing market in Americas
Healthcare equipment leasing market in EMEA
Healthcare equipment leasing market in APAC
