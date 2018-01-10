The new RxLink Ignace Pharmacy is owned and operated by the Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center, Inc. to open on 01/15/2018.

Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI – RxLink today announced the opening of a new RxLink Ignace Pharmacy on Historic Mitchell street in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The opening date for the new Pharmacy is Monday, January 15, 2018. The RxLink Ignace Pharmacy’s new store will serve as a building block in the revitalization of the Historic Mitchell Street in Milwaukee and help serve a wonderful community with the new Milwaukee Library on the same block.

RxLink is extremely proud to be a part of this revitalization of the community with the commitment of the Gerald L Ignace Indian Health Center.

“The building of this new Pharmacy by RxLink from concept to completion will give area residents convenient access to Healthcare services with a first class Pharmacy services and Nutrition.” said Pharmacist Jude P. Jean-Pierre, Founder, Chairman and CEO of RxLink Pharmacy Services of Appleton Wisconsin.

The new RxLink Ignace Pharmacy will provide Pharmacy services with over the counter items and a wide range of high quality health care products / RxLink Medical-HME a division of RxLink.

In addition the new Pharmacy brings business opportunities for other firms in the area. New Pharmacy jobs creation and opportunities for Pharmacists, Pharmacy techs and Pharmacy Data Entry have been added within the community as staff at this new location with strong community support.

RxLink Ignace Pharmacy patients will be able to order and refill their prescriptions on line and mobile phone at

https://RxLinkPharmacy.net

RxLink Ignace Pharmacy marks another milestone in the renewal and redevelopment of the Historic Mitchell Street in Milwaukee and will improve access to healthcare, prescription medications, nutrition and related services.

RxLink will continue to strive and pave the way in helping Independent Pharmacists and Doctors to own and operate their own RxLink Pharmacy.

For more information about RxLink Pharmacy store locations, visit RxLink Pharmacy at https://RxLinkPharmacy.net

