About Heart Failure Drugs
The global heart failure drugs market is generic in nature; as many generic drug manufacturers and pharmaceutical giants are providing drugs for a disease. However; the arrival of innovative drugs such as EOM, is expected to change the market dynamics. AstraZeneca and Novartis hold the major share of the global heart failure drugs market with their drugs Toprol-XL and wog, respectively. The companies also hold a strong pipeline and are expected to remain the market leaders during the forecast period. Based on the drug class the market can be segmented into Beta blockers, ARBs, and ACE inhibitors. Angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARB) are a group of pharmaceuticals that modify the renin-angiotensin system. The heart disease drugs market is experiencing growth in the ARBs segment because it reduces the risk of death caused by heart failure and minimizes the chance of hospitalization of people with heart failure.
Technavios analysts forecast the global heart failure drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 10.46% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global heart failure drugs market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of heart failure drugs.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Heart Failure Drugs Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Amgen
AstraZeneca
Bayer
Novartis
Other prominent vendors
Gilead
GlaxoSmithKline
Pfizer
Teva Pharmaceutical industries
Market driver
Rising geriatric population
Market trend
Investment inclination toward developing countries
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Threat of new entrants
Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DRUG CLASS
Segmentation by drug class
Comparison by drug class
Global beta blockers market
Global ARBs market
Global ACE inhibitors market
Global others market
Market opportunity by drug class
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
