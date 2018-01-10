As the competition in the retail sector is becoming more and more intense, retailers are concentrating on offering a personalised experience to their customers which streamlines their activity in the store and offers them a pleasant experience, thus retaining their loyalty and increasing store footfalls. Due to the installation of printers in retail stores, retailers can offer their customers a variety of customer-centric campaigns such as giving them discount vouchers along with their bills. Such printing terminals also enable retailers to offer various loyalty programs to their customers, thereby increasing the frequency of customer visits and subsequently the sales and revenue margins. Also, by streamlining their operations, retailers can switch over to the omni-channel platform, giving their customers more options and enabling them to buy products from their stores through a variety of channels. This helps retailers fulfil the high expectations of their customers, helping them expand their business and offer a happy and unforgettable experience to their customers.

Global Retail Printers Market: Forecast Analysis

Future Market Insights presents a new research report titled ‘Retail Printers Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2026’ that includes an analysis of the various segments of this market across the important regions in the world. As per this research report, the global retail printers market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR during the period of assessment and is projected to reach a market value of nearly US$ 5,000 Mn by 2026.

Global Retail Printers Market: Segmentation Insights

The global retail printers market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, application and region.

By product type, mobile printers is the largest sub-segment in terms of value and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% during the assessment period of 2017-2026

By technology, the direct transfer paper printer sub-segment is the largest sub-segment in terms of value, and is likely to be valued at nearly US$ 2,000 Mn at the end of the year 2026 and is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% during the assessment period

By application, the supermarkets sub-segment is the largest in terms of value and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% during the period of assessment

By region, North America is expected to lead the global retail printers market in terms of revenue, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% during the period of assessment

Global Retail Printers Market: Competitive Landscape

The research report on the global retail printers market has an entire section devoted to study the competition landscape of this market in which the key players operating in the market are profiled. This section also has important information about these companies such as the company overview, key financials, geographical reach, SWOT analysis, key strategies, etc. The companies that have been profiled in this research report include Honeywell International, Inc., Postek Electronics Co., Ltd., Avery Dennison Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd., TSC Auto Id Technology Co., Ltd., Toshiba TEC Corporation, Brother Industries, Ltd., Star Micronics Co., Ltd. and SATO Holdings Corporation.

