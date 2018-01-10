Korean Ginseng Export Corporation, is one of the leading company in offering top quality Korean red ginseng product. Our goal is to make finest Korean ginseng which enjoyed by people around the world.

Korean Red Ginseng Raw Materials Extract Form

• Packaging classification: 10kg, 15kg, 20kg / 1 pack

• Application: Raw material for final products (extract, capsule, powder, drink, etc.)

• Description: Having its own color and flavor

• Total Ginsenosides: Higher than standard content

• Number of bacteria: Less than 3,000 per 1ml

• Coliform group: Negative

• Solid matter: More than 60%

• Residual pesticide: 74 kinds of pesticides were inspected

• Shelf life: 3 years from the date of manufacture

1. Korean Ginseng Extract 100％

Ginsenoside Rb1 + Rg1 +Rg3 = 5mg/g or more, total ginsenosides = 50mg/g or more

2. Korean Red Ginseng Extract 100％

Ginsenoside Rb1 + Rg1 +Rg3 = 7mg/g or more, total ginsenosides = 70mg/g or more

3. Korean Red Ginseng Extract (Calthrate-type) 100%

Ginsenoside Rb1 + Rg1 +Rg3 = 7mg/g or more, total ginsenosides = 70mg/g or more

4. Korean Fermented Red Ginseng Extract 100％

Ginsenoside Rb1 + Rg1 +Rg3 = 7.5mg/g or more, total ginsenosides = 80mg/g or more

Benefits

• Boost the immune system

• Boost energy and stamina

• Support fatigue resistance

• Support blood circulation

• Support memory functions

• Antioxidant effects

Korean Lingzhi Extract

• Packaging classification: 240g, 120g, 50g, 30g

• Directions: Take twice daily, dissolve 1g in hot or cold water and serve as tea. We recommend adding honey or sugar to enhance the flavor.

• Main ingredients: Korean Lingzhi Extract 94%, Maltose 4%

This product boasts superior quality and strength from extracting and heat-treating high quality Korean Lingzhi. If you are looking for Korean red ginseng powder? contact kgec21@nate.com