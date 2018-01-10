Information Technology Company Chooses T5@Chicago To Accommodate Rapid Growth.

Elk Grove Village, IL, USA — T5 Data Centers, innovators in providing secure, customizable, hyperscale computing environments for enterprise companies, today announced another pre-lease within Phase 2 of the T5@Chicago build-out. This is the second pre-lease with an enterprise company for T5 Data Centers in Chicago. Pre-leasing is challenging in the data center industry and occurs more often with hyperscale providers than it does with the enterprise. However, T5 was able to deliver a customized solution for this client and meet an accelerated time frame for a “rack-ready” data hall.

This S&P 500 Client needed immediate access to a Tier III data center in the Chicagoland area, but more importantly, that data center had to be both customizable and meet the stringent security and administrative criteria of highly regulated companies. T5 has extensive experience building custom data center solutions for customers in financial services, telecommunications, health care, and other regulated markets across the country.

“The complexity of these projects requires a cohesive team that communicates effectively and pays close attention to detail. The level of transparency we demonstrate to our customers provides them with a level of comfort and control, as if our operations staff was simply an extension of their team,” said David Horowitz, VP of Sales and Marketing for T5 Data Centers (http://www.t5datacenters.com).

As customer IT requirements continue to evolve with the adoption of cloud computing, it becomes more important for providers to offer flexible solutions that align with corporate objectives. Horowitz adds, “This was an incredibly fast transaction that incorporated several important factors including a creative growth structure and a flexible ramp schedule. While the transaction structure remains instrumental in selecting a data center provider, our customers find tremendous value in the processes and procedures our T5 Facility Management teams have in place to ensure 100 percent uptime and to deliver exceptional customer service.”

T5@Chicago is a highly secured, 208,000 square-foot, Tier III data center located in Elk Grove Village. This LEED Silver certified data center was acquired by T5 Data Centers in 2016 and has been operating since its inception through T5FM, which provides best-in-class, award-winning facilities management services. T5 is currently in Phase 2 of its T5@Chicago build-out, adding a new secure data hall with an additional 2 mW capacity.

T5@Chicago is the company’s ninth U.S. data center and meets the resilient, high-quality characteristics consistent across T5’s portfolio.