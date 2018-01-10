Are you searching online for an IT support firm in Abu Dhabi because you’re dealing with ongoing IT problems and don’t know who you can trust to fix them fast? If so, give us a call to learn what fast, friendly and highly-intuitive outsourced IT services should look like! We know you have a choice of computer service and solutions providers to choose from and we know that you, quite rightly, want to know what it is that makes us different. We are the only solutions to provide Network Solutions in Abu Dhabi. Our network professionals help to offer flawless network solutions.

We offer IT services that encounter your current needs yet will change as you do, helping you grow your business effectively and meet the future head on. Our aim is to always offer the highest possible standard of service, and we do that by giving you our undivided attention whenever you need us. In fact, we are so self-assured in our work that we assurance absolute 100% satisfaction! Data Recovery in Abu Dhabi helps you to recover important data and help you to save your work line. We have knowledgeable staff to offer excellent services to clients.

We are committed to our clients and we treat your business as if it were our own – after all, your success is our success. Our clients enjoy lower technology maintenance costs. Our clients are not at the mercy of one person. All work done on our clients’ networks is carefully documented in a detailed and traceable manner. Our solutions never calls in sick and has no need for personal or vacation days. Our clients have an entire IT department available to them around the clock, for a fraction of the cost of a single full time clerical employee. We employ technology to Increase your company’s productivity.

Contact Info

Mangala International Technology

P.O Box: 37984, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Phone: +97126673310

Fax: +97126673320

Mobile: +971558990455, +971505117152

Email: mitgroup@eim.ae

Website: http://www.mitgroupuae.com/