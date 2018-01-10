NEW YORK (JANUARY 8, 2018) – David Evangelista CPA, CGMA, has joined nationally recognized public accounting firm MBAF as a principal in the Audit, Litigation Support, and Tax and Accounting Departments. Evangelista will be based out of the firm’s New York and Valhalla offices, and the announcement was made today by Tony Argiz, Chairman and CEO of MBAF.

“With experience in matters ranging from white-collar crime to local business valuation, David brings a wealth of expertise across multiple industries to MBAF,” said Emilio Escandon, Managing Principal of the New York region of MBAF. “He will further strengthen our talented team of professionals serving clients across the Northeast, and we look forward to welcoming him to the firm.”

Evangelista joins MBAF with over 30 years of experience in the investigation of white-collar disputes such as fraud and business theft, and is well versed in litigation consulting and forensic accounting services. He also has significant expertise in the tax and accounting, audit and review of financial statements for closely held entities, family-owned businesses and high-net-worth individuals in industries ranging from healthcare to real estate. Having served on the U.S. Department of Labor’s ERISA Advisory Council, he has extensive experience in the auditing, accounting and taxation of employee benefit programs.

As a dedicated member of his profession, Evangelista is a member of the AICPA’s Forensic and Valuation Services Section, a board member with NYSSCPA’s Foundation for Accounting Education and an Executive Board member of NYSSCPA’s Rockland County Chapter. He also sits on the NYSSCPA’s CPA PAC board of trustees.

Evangelista is also actively involved in his community, currently serving as Assistant to the Director and Coordinator of Press Relations for the University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Relays Carnival.

He earned his Bachelor of Science in Economics degree from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business.