Liztek Portable Wireless Doorbell with 1 Remote Button and 1 Receiver is a good option if you are looking for a high quality doorbell. Available on Amazon, the range of transmitter is extraordinarily good and being waterproof the remote can easily be placed in outdoor settings. 52 chimes with four volume levels are icing to the cake.

Doorbells can add a lot to your homes. The kind of doorbell you choose makes your first impression to any visitor who comes to your home. Same is equally applicable to your offices also including call bells. There have been lot of progression in the variety of call bells since it’s first use in year 1831 when these doorbells used to be completely mechanical. In early 1900, electric doorbells came in vogue. The most recent thing in doorbells is its operability with internet where you can talk from thousands of miles away.

There are also various innovations in doorbells as per the interior or exterior of your home. Lot of brands are marketing these doorbells but our preferred one is Liztek. Liztek Portable Wireless Doorbell with 1 Remote Button and 1 Receiver has been designed very meticulously. The receiver unit does not require battery. It works on AC supply of 110-220 volts which does not require any installation and simply can be plugged in. The remote transmitter runs on alkaline A23 battery which lasts sufficiently long. The device features 52 different chimes which can be adjusted in four volume levels ranging from 25 to 110 dB. The transmitter has got an impressive range of 1000 feet in open spaces. In closed spaces, it is 500 feet but this is also quite strong a range. The transmitter can be fixed in outdoor settings also with the provided screw or double sided tape. It is rated IP44 weatherproof.

The device is easily available online can be ordered from Amazon with just few clicks of the buttons. So just logon today and enhance your home’s interior with the Liztek doorbell and also add the convenience.