Market Highlight:

The declining average selling price of light emitting diode is one of the significant factor driving market growth. By light source segment, LED accounts for highest market share, owing to energy efficient and longer life cycle. The study indicates the market of incandescent light source is declining due to less energy efficient characteristics and is most widely used in residential building. By battery segment, liFePO4 is expected to account for highest market share owing to dynamic characteristics it possess that includes light weight, small volume, high temperature resistant and long life span is the prime factors driving market growth.

The emergency lighting market is segmented on the basis of components, power system, battery, light source and application. The power system segmentation includes self-contained, central and hybrid. Self-contained emergency lighting are used in small buildings with low number of lighting points. They can be operated in either maintained or non-maintained mode. Maintained mode is generally employed in places of assembly that includes clubs, cinemas and theater. Maintained emergency lights are lit all the time. The light used in maintained mode are generally dimmed in crowded premise and it prevents total darkness.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3866

Major Key Players:

Philips Lighting Holding B.V. (Netherlands),

Hubbell Lighting Inc. (U.S.),

Cooper Industries (Ireland),

Schneider Electric SE (France),

Emerson (US),

Legrand S.A. (France),

Acuity Brands (U.S.),

Beghelli S.p.A. (Italy),

Daisalux (Spain),

Zumtobel Group (Austria),

The Emergency Lighting Market is expected to grow at approximately USD 7 Billion by 2023, at 6% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of emergency lighting market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. The increasing demand for emergency lighting in commercial, residential and industrial sector is driving the market in North America region. North America region is expected to dominate the emergency lighting market throughout the forecast period. Asia‐Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to high adoption of emergency lighting in developing countries and increasing focus on real estate project is driving the market in the region.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/emergency-lighting-market-3866

Intended Audience

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

IT Solution Providers

Original Equipment Manufactures

Emergency Lighting Manufacturers

Emergency Lighting Software Manufacturers

Residential end-users

Commercial end-users

Industrial end-users

Browse more category related reports here: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/categories/semiconductor-electronics