About Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots

Handling, degating, and deflashing are the major applications carried out post foundry processes in industries. Dedicated robots are employed to perform these tasks under hazardous conditions. These robots provide adequate surface pressure on the workpiece and optimize the handling, degating, and deflashing operations in a safe manner. Degating is the removal of runners, risers, and gates from the casting. These are external components that are attached to the casting during the molding process. They are removed with the help of the robotic End of Arm Tooling (EOAT) that consists of a knife or sharp degators, which can remove tough plastic and sculpt accurate and precise design. The collected metal or plastic gate pieces are reused in molding. Degating robots are generally used in plastic molding in various end-user industries. These robots enhance the workflow. Deflashing is the removal of flashes from newly molded parts. Flashes are excessive parts that stick out of the metal or plastic mold outside the package.

Technavios analysts forecast the global handling, degating, and deflashing robots market to grow at a CAGR of 10.50% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global handling, degating, and deflashing robots market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

ABB

FANUC

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Midea

Yaskawa

Other prominent vendors

Apex Automation and Robotics

Omron Adept Technologies

Staubli

Universal Robots

Market driver

Rise in implementation of lean and flexible manufacturing

Market challenge

Highly priced robots

Market trend

Increase in technological innovations to ease integration of robots

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2016

Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Automotive industry Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Metal industry Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Plastic industry Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Other industries Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 08: REGION LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

