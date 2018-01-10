“The Report Global Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots
Handling, degating, and deflashing are the major applications carried out post foundry processes in industries. Dedicated robots are employed to perform these tasks under hazardous conditions. These robots provide adequate surface pressure on the workpiece and optimize the handling, degating, and deflashing operations in a safe manner. Degating is the removal of runners, risers, and gates from the casting. These are external components that are attached to the casting during the molding process. They are removed with the help of the robotic End of Arm Tooling (EOAT) that consists of a knife or sharp degators, which can remove tough plastic and sculpt accurate and precise design. The collected metal or plastic gate pieces are reused in molding. Degating robots are generally used in plastic molding in various end-user industries. These robots enhance the workflow. Deflashing is the removal of flashes from newly molded parts. Flashes are excessive parts that stick out of the metal or plastic mold outside the package.
Technavios analysts forecast the global handling, degating, and deflashing robots market to grow at a CAGR of 10.50% during the period 2017-2021.
Get Sample Copy Of This Report @
https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1476145
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global handling, degating, and deflashing robots market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
ABB
FANUC
Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Midea
Yaskawa
Other prominent vendors
Apex Automation and Robotics
Omron Adept Technologies
Staubli
Universal Robots
Request For Toc @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476145/global-handling-degating-and-deflashing-market-research-reports/toc
Market driver
Rise in implementation of lean and flexible manufacturing
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
Highly priced robots
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Increase in technological innovations to ease integration of robots
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
View Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476145/global-handling-degating-and-deflashing-market-research-reports
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2016
Market size and forecast 2016-2021
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Segmentation by product
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Segmentation by end-user
Comparison by end-user
Automotive industry Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Metal industry Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Plastic industry Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Other industries Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Market opportunity by end-user
PART 08: REGION LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
About us
MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact
Mr. Nachiketa
State Tower
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/
E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz
Recent Comments