Recently a new report based on head protection equipment market titled “Head Protection Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2026” has been submitted to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the report, a revenue worth US$ 6,841.3 million is expected to be generated by the global head protection equipment market by 2026. The report further says that the global head protection equipment market is likely to witness a moderate growth and estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% during the assessment period from 2017 to 2026.

The insightful report begins with an executive summary providing key details of the global head protection market in terms of market related data. The next section market overview covers majority of analysis right from basics of the market to examining market aspects. The market overview section shares historical data from 2012 to 2016 and forecasted data from 2017 to 2026 in terms of market size of global head protection equipment market. The informative section of market dynamics discusses with readers, the factors identified that are driving as well as restraining the growth of the global head protection equipment market. This section also covers details of analysis using various types of techniques such as patent analysis and PESTL analysis.

For in-depth analysis the report has divided the global head protection equipment market into segments which are product type, application, sales channel and region. The product type segment is further sub-segmented into class A helmet, class B helmet and class C helmet. As per the report analysis, out of all the sub-segments of product type, the class B helmet is expected to be a top selling product with expected revenue of US$ 3,900 million by 2026.

The application segment is categorized into manufacturing, construction, oil & gas, transportation, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food & beverages, mining and others. According to the report, the manufacturing sub-segment of application is expected to lead with the highest share with value of US$ 500 million during assessment period.

The research methodology of the global head protection equipment market report is based on forecasts that focuses on global as well as regional trends. Overall, the report offers in-depth analysis and key insights supported by a range of data that will shape the market during the assessment period.

