According to a new report, “Global Microcontrollers Market (2016-2022)”, published by KBV Research, the global Microcontrollers market is expected to reach $16.2 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2016 -2022. The Asia Pacific market dominated the Global Microcontrollers Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The North America market is expected to grow at CAGR of 11% during 2016-2022.
The 8-BIT Microcontrollers market contributed the larger revenue share to the Global Microcontrollers Market in 2015, and would reach a market size of $6,022.3 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.
The Automotive market holds the largest share in the Global Microcontrollers Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. The Industrial market is expected to attain a market size of $3.9 billion by 2022.
The report highlights the adoption of Microcontrollers, globally.Based on the Type, the Global Microcontrollers Market is segmented into8-BIT Microcontrollers, 16-BIT Microcontrollers and 32-BIT Microcontrollers segment. Based on the Application, the market is bifurcated into Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Goods, Computer and Communications segment.The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).
Key Players profiled in the report includes Cypress Semiconductor Corp., ARM LTD., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Microchip Technology, Fujitsu Limited,NXP Semiconductor N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG and Panasonic Corporation.
Full report : http://kbvresearch.com/global-microcontrollers-market/
Segmentation
The market is segmented based on Type, End User and Geography.
Global Microcontrollers Market, by Type
8-BIT Microcontroller
16-BIT Microcontroller
32-BIT Microcontroller
Global Microcontrollers Market, by Application
Automotive
Industrial
Consumer Goods
Computer
Communications
Global Microcontrollers Market, by Geography
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Company Profiles
Cypress Semiconductor Corp.
ARM LTD.
Renesas Electronics Corporation
Microchip Technology
Fujitsu Limited
NXP Semiconductor N.V.
Texas Instruments Incorporated
STMicroelectronics N.V.
Infineon Technologies AG and
Panasonic Corporation.
Related Reports-
Asia Pacific Microcontrollers Market
Europe Microcontrollers Market
North America Microcontrollers Market
Lamea Microcontrollers Market
Recent Comments