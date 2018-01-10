“The Report IV Filters Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Intravenous filters are medical disposable devices used for the removal of impurities present in IV solutions, parenteral nutrition, and other medications administered to patients. Impurities present in IV fluids leads to phlebitis at the site of insertion and severe infectious diseases which is a key concern for medical practitioners. Ideal IV filters maintain high flow rates, retains a variety of impurities, tolerates the pressure exerted by the electronic infusion devices, and does not bind with the I.V. medications. IV filters are primarily used for removal of fluid contaminants such as particulate matters, bacteria, endotoxins, undissolved drug particles, air embolism, and fungi. Depending on size of impurities and viscosity of solution/medication to be administered, there are different types and sizes of IV filters available in the market. I.V. filters have extensive applications in IV therapy, chemotherapy, antibiotic therapy, epidural anesthesia, and administration of total parenteral nutrition to patients.

View Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1451185/iv-filters-global-industry-market-research-reports

Usage of I.V. filters has increased rapidly over the last decade due to increased incidences of infections and phlebitis through intravenous medications and solutions. Increasing pressure to minimize the rate of infections worldwide is likely to drive the market for global I.V. filters during the forecast period. It is observed that more than 96% of patients administered with IV therapy have the problem of phlebitis. Phlebitis causes redness, swelling, induration, inflammation, and pain at the site of insertion of the IV line. As these filters are widely used in I.V. therapy, chemotherapy, antibiotic therapy, and administration of nutritional supplements, the growing number of patients undergoing these treatment therapies is likely to boost the demand for I.V. filters in the near future. Newborn babies are more susceptible to infections through administration of total parenteral nutrition and lipid infusates, therefore use of lipid filters is highly recommended in neonate patients. Increasing awareness about potential risks of IV infections through infection control programs, and new initiatives taken by hospitals and governments to minimize infection rates is likely to contribute to the growth of I.V. filters. On the flip side, high cost and under rated importance of I.V. filters in developing and underdeveloped countries would be the restraining factor for the global I.V. filters market during the forecast period.

The global I.V. filters market is broadly segmented into five categories, based on type of filters, product, size, end-user, and region. There are two types of filters available: In-line filters and add-on filters. In-line filters are the integral part of infusion sets whereas add-on filters are separately available as a single unit. The market for in-line filters is projected to account for the dominant share till the end of 2025. By product, IV filters are segmented into bacterial & endotoxin filters and lipid & TPN filters. The bacterial & endotoxin filters segment dominated the market and is likely to continue its position till end of 2025. By size of I.V. filters, these are further sub-segmented into 1.2 µm, 0.45µm, 0.22µm, and 5µm. End-users of I.V. filters includes hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others such as nursing homes and long term care centers.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @

https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1451185



In terms of geography, the global I.V. filters market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2016 and is likely to maintain its position till the end of 2025. Followed by North America, Europe is the second leading contributor to the global I.V. filters market. High healthcare expenditure and increased adoption of infection prevention practices in these regions are expected to be the key drivers of the I.V. filters market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is projected to witness highest growth rate from 2017-2025 owing to healthcare reforms in developing countries, growing number of middle income group people with increased healthcare expenditure, and initiatives taken to prevent infection related complications.

The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is likely to grow at steady growth rates during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global I.V. filters market includes Pall Corporation, Smiths Group plc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Vygon SA, CODAN MedizinischeGeräte GmbH & Co. KG, Obex Medical Limited, and MPS Medical, Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Send an Enquiry : https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiry/1451185

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiketa

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz