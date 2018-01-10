Latest industry research report on: Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
The licensed sports merchandise market is experiencing steady growth owing to the increase in health awareness and fitness activities such as aerobics, swimming, running, and yoga. The increased participation of women in sports activities is another driving factor for the high demand licensed sporting merchandise. Based on the product the market can be segmented into the following:
Apparel and footwear
Accessories and gifts
Toys and games
Others
Technavios analysts forecast the global licensed sports merchandise market to grow at a CAGR of 3.76% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global licensed sports merchandise market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of licensed sports merchandise.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
G-III Apparel Group
Fanatics
Adidas
Under Armour
Other prominent vendors
ANTA
Columbia Sportswear
DICKs Sporting Goods
eBay Enterprise
Everlast Worldwide
Hanesbrands
Knights Apparel
Li Ning
Newell Brands
New Era Cap
Prada
Puma
Quicksilver
VF Corporation
Market driver
Increase in fitness activities
Market trend
3D printing gaining traction in sports merchandise industry
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
