Latest industry research report on: Global Legal Cannabis Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Cannabis is a flowering plant. Species of cannabis are Cannabis sativa, Cannabis indica, and Cannabis ruderalis. Cannabis plants have many varieties, out of which two most prominent ones are marijuana and hemp. Predominantly, cannabis contains two cannabinoids tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD). THC is highly psychoactive and causes intoxication. Thus, the use of cannabis is not legalized in many countries. There are only few countries where cannabis products are legalized for either medicinal or for recreational purposes, and out of them, Uruguay in fact has legalized it for both recreational as well as medicinal purposes.

Technavios analysts forecast the global legal cannabis market to grow at a CAGR of 23.97% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global legal cannabis market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Legal Cannabis Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Aurora Cannabis

Bhang Corporation

Canopy Growth Corporation

Medical Marijuana

Mentor Capital

Other prominent vendors

Cannoid

CBD American Shaman

CV Sciences

Elixinol

FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES

IRIE CBD

Meadow Care

mCig

NuLeaf Naturals

Pharmahemp

Terra Tech

United Cannabis

Market driver

Growing social acceptance of cannabis

Market challenge

Compromising public health

Market trend

Rising number of countries decriminalizing and legalizing cannabis

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

