Latest industry research report on: Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
The laboratory centrifuge market is fragmented due to the presence of several players. The major vendors account for most of the market share and they compete mainly in terms of factors such as price, quality, and new innovations. To remain competitive in this medical centrifuge market, the vendors are focusing on investing heavily in R&D. Based on product segmentation the market can be segmented into Benchtop Centrifuges and Floor standing centrifuges. During 2017, the benchtop centrifuges segment accounted for the major share of this medical centrifuge market. Benchtop centrifuges are used in small laboratory spaces and can contain a broad range of specificities. This leads to their utilization in laboratories and diagnostics centers. Moreover, these centrifuges also offer a cost-effective solution for laboratories and diagnostics centers.
Technavios analysts forecast the global laboratory centrifuge market to grow at a CAGR of 5.29% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global laboratory centrifuge market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of laboratory centrifuge.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Danaher
Eppendorf
QIAGEN
Sartorius
Thermo Fischer Scientific
Other prominent vendors
Agilent technologies
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Biosan
Centurion Scientific
Cole-Parmer Instrument
Drucker Diagnostics
Froilabo
HERMLE Labortechnik
Hitachi Koki
KUBOTA
Labnet International
Neuation
Market driver
Increasing number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical research studies
Market trend
Emergence of next-generation centrifuge systems
